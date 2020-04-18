Abba-Kyari

Abba Kyari, President Buhari’s Chief of Staff Dies of Coronavirus

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Nigerian president’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, died on Friday after contracting the new coronavirus, two presidency spokesmen said on Twitter.

Kyari, who was in his 70s and had underlying health problems including diabetes, was the top official aide to 77-year-old President Muhammadu Buhari and one of the most powerful men in the country.

Kyari’s was the highest profile death due to the disease in the West African country, which has 493 confirmed cases and 17 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Kyari acted as the gatekeeper to Buhari. He travelled to Germany in early March with a delegation of other Nigerian officials for meetings with Siemens AG. He attended meetings with senior government officials upon his return to Nigeria.

Buhari himself has undisclosed medical ailments and spent five months in London for treatments in 2017.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Abba KyariCoronavirusMuhammadu Buhari

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

No Condolence Visits for Abba Kyari – Presidency

No Condolence Visits for Abba Kyari – Presidency

News
  • 18 Apr
  • 0
Abba Kyari Buried at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja

Abba Kyari Buried at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja

News
  • 18 Apr
  • 0
Abba Kyari, President Buhari’s Chief of Staff Dies of Coronavirus

Abba Kyari, President Buhari’s Chief of Staff Dies of Coronavirus

News
  • 18 Apr
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top