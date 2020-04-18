Abba Kyari, President Buhari’s Chief of Staff Dies of Coronavirus

The Nigerian president’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, died on Friday after contracting the new coronavirus, two presidency spokesmen said on Twitter.

Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on. May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) April 17, 2020