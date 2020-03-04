Rev. Fr. David Echioda 2

Abducted Catholic Priest Regains Freedom in Benue

Benue State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the release of Rev. Fr. David Echioda, a priest of Catholic Diocese of Otukpo, who was abducted on March 1 in Ado Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone in Makurdi that no ransom was paid for his release.

NAN reports that Fr. Echioda was currently attached to Minor Seminary, Otukpo.

Anene further explained that the priest regained freedom on Tuesday night and unhurt, adding that the force is still going after his abductors.

NAN recalls that the priest was abducted along Igumale-Otukpo Road in Ado Local Government Area.

NAN further reports that Ado has recorded several cases of kidnappings, thuggery, militias, and armed robbery overtime.

(NAN)

_____

