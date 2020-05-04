Abducted Ekiti Commissioner Regains Freedom

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Olabode Folorunso, who was abducted last week, has regained freedom from his abductors.

Olabode’s release came nine days after he was kidnapped alongside a woman, Mrs Taiwo Bosede on his way to his hometown, Iye-Ekiti on Isan-Iludun road.

A councillor, Mr. Olatunji Omotosho at Ilejemeje local government, who was in his car was shot dead at the spot.

The kidnappers later contacted the commissioner’s family and requested for a N30 million ransom, which they later reduced to a sum of N15 million, as negotiation proceeded.

The abductors had on May 1 released the woman inside a forest somewhere in Kwara State.

Olabode, according to the Police Commissioner, Mr. Asuquo Amba, was released on Monday after nine days in captivity.

Amba, who spoke via the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Sunday Abutu, said the commissioner was released unhurt and in high spirit.

“The commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Folorunso Olabode , who was kidnapped few days ago has been released. I can confirm to you.

“We are happy that he was in high spirit when he was released. We are assuring the good people of Ekiti State that the police will do all within their powers to make Ekiti safe for all residents.

“The kidnap of the commissioner was just an isolated case. Our men are working hard to ensure that Ekiti doesn’t become a beehive of criminals and that we shall achieve”, Amba said.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua, also confirmed his release.

He said: “He was released few hours ago unhurt, and has since rejoined his family.”

The Governor appreciated members of the public for their love, concern and good wishes for him and his family during his period of incarceration.

He equally lauded the efforts by the security agencies in securing the Commissoner’s release, reassuring his administration’s commitment to rid the state of criminal-minided people.

Fayemi, who is billed to receive Olabode in his office Monday’s evening, expressed sympathy with the family of the deceased councilor.

He urged the citizens of the State to remain vigilant, and report any

suspicious movements and activities to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, or call the State emergency lines.

It was however not clear, if the ransom was paid to secure his release.

