Abducted Kagara Students Regain Freedom

The abductees from Government Science Secondary School Kagara, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have been released.

A government official who confirmed the development said they are on their way to Minna, the state capital.

According to him, the children were released from a location close to where the fifty-three abductees were released a week ago. They are expected to be received by Governor Abubakar Bello at the Government House in Minna.

Twenty-seven students and 14 others were abducted from the school.

Gunmen had on February 17 stormed the school and whisked away 42 people, including 27 students from the Kagara school.

Details soon..

