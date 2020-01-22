Abdulsalami Bemoans Insecurity, Says Nigeria at a Crossroads

A former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Monday night lamented the spate of kidnapping and other criminal activities in the country, saying Nigeria is at a crossroads.

He therefore called on Nigerians to assist security agencies to combat the challenge.

The former military leader spoke as the guest of honour at an award dinner organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna.

Abdusalami urged Nigerians to give out useful information to security operatives for prompt action.

He said, “With the present security challenges, ranging from banditry, kidnapping to terrorism, I will say Nigeria is at a crossroads.

“We should therefore try as much as possible to give information and intelligence reports to security agencies for timely action.

“We will always pray for peace and I am appealing to all Nigerians to put all hands on the deck to eradicate this menace of insecurity currently threatening the peace of the country.”

Speaking on the late Premier of the defunct North, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Abdusalami said he was one leader that ensured there was peace in the region and by extension Nigeria.

He appealed to the present crops of political leaders in the region to emulate the late Sarduana whom he described as “all in all.”

He added, “Sardauna was all in all. He was a leader who ensured there was peace in the country and in northern Nigeria in particular.

“He was able to do this regardless of tribe or religious affiliations; he did what is right and carried everybody along. He ensured that there was development across the board.

“I hope that those in the seat of power will emulate late Sir Ahmadu Bello in actions and deeds.”

