Abeco Water Tanks Store the Most Important Commodity in Nigeria, Water

Water has become the most important commodity in Africa. The lack of it due to extreme climate conditions and insufficient infrastructure causes businesses and essential services to shut down and rural and urban communities to face starvation and even death.

As a result, a solution was needed and over 37 years ago Abeco Tanks was formed to meet this need. They supply safe water storage solutions to 30 countries worldwide.

Their high-quality steel tanks come in various shapes and sizes and can hold from 1,800 litres up to 50 million litres of water. When the water supply is interrupted these water storage tanks offer a constant flow of water and have been beacons of hope for many.

The concept that water tanks should be seen as water banks holding water safely until it is needed is still a concept that Abeco believes in. Water has been wasted for many years but today many see it as the precious gift that it is and have realised the need to store it for times of crisis.

The need for these tanks varies. They are used for drinking water for both people and livestock, for agriculture, hospitals, industry and businesses, as firewater tanks, and for rainwater harvesting.

Their modular design and the fact that they are simple to assemble, not requiring any heavy machinery, means that they can be transported and installed to remote and non-remote locations, quickly and easily.

Selecting the correct water tank for the need of the entity takes careful forethought and planning.

Here are a few points to consider:

The size of the tank must be correct.

The amount of water stored needs to be sufficient for the need when the water supply is interrupted.

Let’s look at two scenarios where water is being stored for the use of communities.

A few questions need to be asked before deciding on the size of the tank: How many people must it supply; what is the average quantity needed by each person per day; what is the average number of times there is a water outage in the area and how frequently will the tank be filled.

In the first instance, the water can be pumped from the tank into homes. In Nigeria, one person uses an average of 216 litres of water per day. If there are 5 000 people in the community using 216 litres of water per day the tank will need to supply 1 080 000 litres per day. Then let’s assume there is a water outage once a week and the tank are refilled once a week. That means that the tank will need to hold 7 560 000 litres of water per week.

In the second instance, the water is being stored and used for a rural community daily. It is the water supply for the village and the water needs to be collected by each person and carried to their home. Let’s assume that one person can carry 10 litres of water per day, 500 people are living in the community and the tank is refilled once a month. The tank would need to hold 150 000 litres of water at a time.

The shape of the tank must fit the space provided. Abeco developed and uses innovative and patented precision-punching technology. They can manufacture any size and shape tank from circular to rectangular to U-shaped, L-shaped or odd-shaped.

Where the tank will be used is also important for the structure of the tank. For example, if it is to supply water to a large community collecting water it will need several taps to eliminate long queues and waiting time.

Where will the tank be located? Does it need to be elevated, on the roof of the building or the ground?

Plastic water tanks vs steel water tanks.

Plastic tanks are often supplied as they are less expensive than steel water tanks but there are a few points to consider before deciding:

Steel water tanks cost more than plastic water tanks but they are more durable lasting for up to 50 years.

Plastic water tanks come in specific sizes where steel water tanks are custom manufactured and can hold from 1800 litres to 50 million litres of water. This makes them the ideal solution for industrial and fire protection, irrigation and for supplying water to large communities.

They are resistant to extreme temperatures. The sun’s rays will not penetrate the tanks and cause a build-up of algae making the water undrinkable.

The steel tanks are easy to transport and install.

You might also be interested in: Bulk Water Tanks for Sale

Choosing the correct water tank supplier

Choosing the correct supplier is also of paramount importance. Purchasing a steel tank is a long-term financial investment so the supplier needs to be selected with careful consideration.

Abeco Tanks has been supplying tanks into Africa for more than 37 years. They have an excellent reputation for always supplying the correct solution and for producing the highest quality steel tanks. They are known for their reliability that should anything go wrong they will be there for support.

The company has been awarded several accreditations and certifications. These include ASIB; ISO9001:2015; SATAS and ISF. The ISF accreditation allows Abeco to supply structural steel products of quality worldwide for a variety of different projects.

Abeco offers professional, exceptional service and on-the-ground experience and is a trusted and well-known supplier of steel tanks to over 30 countries including Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

Selecting the right water tank for the specific needs of the entity is not a once size fits all approach, it takes careful forethought and planning where one must consider the quality of the product, the longevity of the company and the specialised knowledge of the installer.

Read more: Nigeria Needs $2.3tn to Address Infrastructure Deficit, Says FG

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.