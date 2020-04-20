Okezie-Ikpeazu-696×464

Abia Govt Condemns Shooting of Abians by Security Operatives

The Abia State Government has condemned in very strong terms the unwarranted shooting of some Abians by security operatives and the consequent loss of their lives.

In a statement, Chief of Staff to the Abia State Governor, Dr. A.C.B. Agbazuere, said that while Government appreciates the commitment and industry of heads of Security Agencies and some other Security Personnel in the State, the breeding recklessness of some Security Men in the State must be nipped in the bud forthwith.

Continuing, the statement said: “Government hereby reassures all Abians that anybody who takes the life of an Abian must definitely face justice. The soldier who killed an Abian at Umuokereke Ngwa has been dismissed from the army and is in prison awaiting final Justice for murder. All other arm bearers must learn their lessons. A word should be enough for the wise”.

_____

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

