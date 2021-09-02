About 5,890 Terrorists, Families Surrender to Troops – Military

No fewer than 5,890 terrorists comprising foot soldiers and their commanders have surrendered with their families to troops in the North East, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said.

DHQ spokesman, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, who disclosed this on Thursday at a press briefing in Abuja said the surrender took place between August 12 and September 2.

He highlighted some of the operational efforts of the military that yielded significant results within the period under review in various parts of the country.

Onyeuko stated that troops of Operation HADIN KAI sustained their operations to terrorists in the North East theatre, adding that this compelled the terrorists to surrender in large numbers.

According to him, 565 Boko Haram fighters including three commanders and four amirs and their family members were handed over to the Borno State government for further management after thorough profiling.

The military spokesman said the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain steadfast in the fight against all forms of criminality in different parts of the country.

The Military High Command, according to him, appreciates the continuous sacrifices of the troops in the various theatres of operation and salutes their courage, resilience and commitment towards achieving sustainable peace.

He also thanked Nigerians for their continued support and urged them to avail the military with credible and timely information that would facilitate proactive engagements in all the theatres of operation.

