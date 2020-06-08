About 60% Of 979 Deaths In Kano Linked To COVID-19 – Health Minister
About 60 per cent of the 979 deaths reported in Kano State may have been triggered by coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this on Monday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 which held in Abuja.
He explained that the figures were the outcome of an investigation carried out by the Federal Government to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of hundreds of residents in Kano.
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours