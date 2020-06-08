Ehanire

About 60% Of 979 Deaths In Kano Linked To COVID-19 – Health Minister

About 60 per cent of the 979 deaths reported in Kano State may have been triggered by coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this on Monday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 which held in Abuja.

He explained that the figures were the outcome of an investigation carried out by the Federal Government to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of hundreds of residents in Kano.

 

 

_____

COVID-19: Obasanjo Warns Against Food Crisis

Rape: IG Strengthens Gender Desks Units

Gbajabiamila Faults Suit Challenging Infectious Disease Bill

