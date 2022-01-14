Abuja Court Orders Interim Forfeiture of N110.4m Traced to Primary School Teacher

Justice D. Okorowa of a Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, ordered an interim forfeiture of N110.4 million traced to the bank accounts of one James Erebuoye and seven others for allegedly being proceeds of crime.

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), had in an ex-parte motion filed by its counsel, Raheem Adesina, prayed the court for an order of interim forfeiture of a Toyota Lexus SUV, a Toyota Venza car and an Ipad device.

ICPC’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, in a statement, yesterday, said the properties were seized by the commission from Erebuoye and his accomplices, who were alleged to have benefitted from over N500 million illicit fund stashed in the account of a primary school teacher, Mrs. Roseline Uche Egbuha.

Egbuha, who teaches at Ozala Primary School, Abagana, Anambra State, was arrested in June 2020 by the commission for allegedly laundering N550 million.

Ogugua noted that the commission found that N110,364,592.4 was surreptitiously moved sometime in 2020, from the bank account of the primary school teacher, who was being investigated for money laundering and other fraud, into different accounts owned by Erebuoye and eight other persons, including two companies.

