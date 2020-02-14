Abuja Failed Robbery: Court Remands Suspects, Adjourns Till March 13

Share Pin 0 Shares

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has ordered the remand of five suspects arrested in connection with the failed robbery attack on a commercial bank in Abuja.

Justice Ajoke Adepoju ordered that the suspects be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre following their arraignment on Friday.

The suspects were arraigned by the FCT Police Command, seven weeks after they were said to have committed the crime.

They were charged with five counts bordering on conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery and illicit possession of firearms.

When the charges were read to them, all the suspects pleaded not guilty.

Upon taking their plea, the prosecution counsel made an oral application for the court to give both parties a week for the commencement of the trial.

He informed the court that the police were ready to present seven witnesses to testify in the case.

On his part, the defence counsel aligned himself with the application of the prosecution counsel.

After listening to the submissions of both lawyers, Justice Adepoju remanded the suspects at the correctional centre and adjourned the case until March 13 for definite hearing.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.