Abuja-Kaduna Railway to Resume Service July 29

The Abuja-Kaduna railway will resume operations on July 29 after more than three months of downtime due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, revealed this on Saturday during an inspection of the new coaches on the rail line.

Amaechi noted that health measures such as social distancing will be enforced.

“Abuja-Kaduna train service will resume operations on Wednesday,” he wrote on Twitter. “We just conducted inspection of the new coaches on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

“Social distancing is set as the new normal with end to end sitting arrangement.”

In June, the Minister had said the country was not in a hurry to start train operations due to the danger of the pandemic.

“When we start, all health and safety protocols must apply,” he said. “You will not enter a train if you don’t adhere to our rules. The train will not move if passengers do not comply.”

