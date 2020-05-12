Abuse of Privilege: IGP Withdraws Police Escort From E-Money, Orders Probe

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate withdrawal of six police escorts attached to Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo AKA ‘E-Money’, over alleged abuse of privilege.

Police spokesman, Bala Elkana confirmed the withdrawal of the escorts to newsmen but said he was not aware of the details.

“It is true that his escorts have been withdrawn and an investigation ongoing. I do not have much information on it,” said Elkana.

E-Money, who is the younger brother of star artist Kingsley Okonkwo AKA K-Cee, is to be investigated over his flamboyant lifestyle.

A top police officer reportedly told Punch, “We received a signal from the Force headquarters on Monday that the police detail of music executive, E-Money, be immediately withdrawn and an investigation into the man be launched.

“The IG was surprised that policemen were attached to him in the first place and were being used like domestic servants, carrying umbrellas, opening doors, and doing menial jobs for him.

“The policemen were discovered to be attached to B Operations at the command headquarters and not MOPOL which is the usual practice. So, we have withdrawn his policemen and we are inviting him for questioning. The policemen will also be interrogated.”

E-Money, who also claims to be a clearing and forwarding agent, is known for his flamboyant lifestyle.

He boasts of two Rolls Royce, two Mercedes Benz G Wagons and other Sports Utility Vehicles worth billions of naira.

The socialite is often seen on social media shaking hands with Very Important Persons including governors, senators, monarchs, ministers, and other top government officials.

When contacted on the telephone, an associate of E-Money, Chidozie Dike, said he was not aware of the development and he believed it was not true.

“I am not aware and I don’t think this is true,” Dike said.

