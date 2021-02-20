Adeboye Calls For Leah Sharibu’s Release

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called for prayers for the release of Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl in captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement titled, “A Call for Release of Leah Sharibu,” which he signed and issued on Friday, Adeboye directed all pastors in the RCCG all over the world to intensify their prayers for Sharibu’s release.

The clergyman also urged all parents to use whatever influence they have to ensure that Leah Sharibu, as well as other children in captivity, are released.

He said, “I, hereby again call and direct all pastors in the Redeemed Christian Church of God all over the world not to stop but to intensify their prayers for the release of Leah Sharibu.

“I also call on every parent, all over the world, to use whatever influence they have, to ensure that Leah Sharibu, as well as other children in captivity, are released. We shall not relent in our prayers.”

Adeboye’s message comes exactly three years after Sharibu and 109 other schoolgirls of Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.