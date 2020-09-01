Adesina Sworn-in for Another Term as AfDB President

Dr Akinwunmi Adesina has been sworn as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), to serve another five-year term.

The ceremony held virtually on Tuesday morning.

It would be recalled that Adesina, former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, was re-elected last week after getting a hundred percent vote of all regional and non-regional members of the Bank.

He is the first Nigerian to be elected and re-elected to serve as the AfDB’s President.

Dr Adesina’s first term in office focused on new agenda for the Bank Group, based on five development priorities known as the High fives: Light up and Power Africa; Feed Africa; Industrialize Africa; Integrate Africa; and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa.

