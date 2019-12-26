Adeyanju Petitions IG Over Attack by Pro-Govt Thugs

An activist, Deji Adeyanju, who was brutalised by a pro-government group has asked the police to investigate the attack.

The activist in a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, dated December 23, 2019, fingered one Kabiru Dallah as the leader of the suspected miscreants who attacked him.

Adeyanju and his coalition members were attacked by a pro-government group while submitting a petition to the National Human Rights Commission on the detention of the #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore, in Abuja on Monday.

The group had accused the coalition members of sabotaging the Muhammadu Buhari regime.

The petition partly read, “The planned intent and the conspiracy of the invading group was obvious when they made for me and chased me to a point where I was manhandled, assaulted and seriously brutalised and my clothes were torn, while my valuables: iPhone 11 and some cash on me, were stolen.

“I was subsequently rescued by some young activists and ferried in a taxi, while the policemen on the ground in their numbers and around the venue, watched helplessly and did nothing.

“The miscreants were led by a young man who later introduced himself to the media as Kabiru Ibrahim Dallah of the Centre for Leadership Initiative and another fellow who I am yet to ascertain his name.”

Meanwhile, the West African Human Rights Defenders Network has expressed concern over the assault on the activists in the presence of policemen.

While denouncing the assault, the network called on the government to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2019 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.