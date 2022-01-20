AFCON 2021: Buhari Hails Super Eagles For Winning All Group Games

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday night commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for keeping hope alive in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2021) in Cameroon by winning all their group matches and advancing to the second round of the tournament in grand style.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, urged the Austin Eguavoen-led team to maintain and even surpass the terrific form that made them leaders in the group stage, as Nigeria hopefully looks forward to a total of seven emphatic wins in the competition.

President Buhari trusts that the positive reputation of good sportsmanship, the traveling fans, sportswriters and the football team have demonstrated in Cameroon will continue to enliven the importance of sports, particularly football, as an enabler of development, peace, tolerance, friendship and cooperation.

The President wished the Super Eagles the very best, pledging that his administration would continue to support the efforts of international, regional and national football organisations to use the sport as a tool to build a better and peaceful world.

____

