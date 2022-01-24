AFCON: Reno Omokri Blames Buhari for Nigeria’s Defeat

Reno Omokri, a former aide to Nigeria’s ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the defeat suffered by the Super Eagles of Nigeria in at the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia defeated the Super Eagles in the round of 16 by 1-0 on Sunday, effectively ending their journey in the tournament.

According to Omokri, Buhari transferred negative energy to the players following the video call he earlier made to the team on Sunday.

The Super Eagles who had finished top of their group after a winning streak across three group stage matches, were expelled from AFCON, by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia who emerged as the best loser of their group.

Omokri in a video he posted on Twitter emphasized that misfortune followed the Super Eagles moment Buhari made the video call.

“Buhari is the reason Tunisia defeated Nigeria so disastrously

“Iwobi red card, Iheanacho yellow card. All the time they have been playing this never happened. Why is it that it is the day they spoke to Buhari that these series of unwelcome events rained on us.

“Energies are very contagious. Avoid negative people.”

Buhari had on in the early hours of Sunday spoke with Coach Augustine Eguavoen, Team Captain Ahmed Musa, President of Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, Amaju Pinnick, and the Nigerian Ambassador to Cameroon, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin (Rtd), when he charged them on top of their game.

