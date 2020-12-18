Afenifere Claims FG Paid Ransom For Katsina Schoolboys’ Release

Pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Friday said it had no doubt that the federal government, contrary to its claim, paid ransom to the terrorists who abducted Schoolboys in Kankara, Kastina State to free them.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, titled ‘Kankara Boys: Now Nigeria Is Finished!, said the Kankara abduction was a clear signal that Nigeria was finished and concerned Nigerians, especially the elites in the Northern part of the country must speak up.

Afenifere urged Nigerians to come together and rescue the country from the chaos and precarious conditions the Muhammadu Buhari administration had plunged it into.

The statement reads; ”Those who harbour any illusion that something is left in this joke of a country called Nigeria must have their eyes cleared after the Kankara practical joke of abduction of hundreds of school boys by Boko Haram bandits. The tragedy was Chibok foreplay in 2014 which was a regime change platform but in which precious lives were involved.

”But God with his big sense of humor intact, the Chibok practical joke was reenacted a few days back as President Buhari arrived Katsina and hundreds of Kankara schoolboys were abducted by Boko Haram in broad daylight and along military routes like in Chibok. This time around those who celebrated Chibok to the hilt in 2014 are now in power and fumbled like amateur comedians in a big revelation that what is called terror in Nigeria is most likely a big scam being played at our expense”.

”At a point, presidential spokesman Garba Shehu who on different occasions had given impression that he had never been too far from the key room of Boko Haram told what he regards as a silly nation that only 10 boys were kidnapped as against 344 figure given by Governor Masari. A more accurate figure would have been given by this administration if their precious cows were the ones rustled.

”The height of stupidity in governance was when it officially came out that another terror group called Miyetti Allah was the front for negotiation confirming our suspicion that this government rolls with all that troubles this country. Even when the boys were cheekily released and there was official lie of rescue Governor Masari in the boldest official cover – up for the terror enveloping Nigeria said he needed a third party to tell him who abducted and released them.”

”The United States of America has asked what it mistakes for a government in Nigeria to hold the abductors responsible but we know that would be the 8th wonder of the world.

”We are not in doubt that the lives of these boys must have been used to swipe the card once again and more money will be available to terrorise Nigerians. We call on all Nigerians, especially the enlightened north to rise and speak up at this mad season as we can’t continue to allow this practical joke to roll over us. It is time to rescue Nigeria from this malady and we must rise above any premordial sentiments.”

___

