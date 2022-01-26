Afenifere Demands Release of Igboho, Kanu

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, called on the international community to prevail on the governments of Nigeria and Benin Republic to release Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo (popularly called Sunday Igboho).

The group also called on the Federal Government to release the leader of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Igboho was arrested in Benin Republic, last year, on his way to Germany, having escaped from Nigeria, following the eviction order he issued the Fulani in Yoruba land.

Kanu is still in the custody of the Federal Government, standing trial on cases bordering of incitement of citizens against the government.

Afenifere made the call after a meeting held at the house of its acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo. According to a statement signed by National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, leaders in attendance included the former Governor of Kwara State, Chief Cornelius Adebayo; former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofo Bucknor-Akerele; Senator Femi Okunrounmu; Chief Supo Sonibare; Chief Sola Ebiseni, and others.

The meeting reviewed various challenges Nigeria has been facing since independence. It noted that the country has worsened socially, economically, politically and security wise.

The spokesperson said:” Afenifere called on all men and women of conscience, particularly the international community, to prevail on the governments of Nigeria and Benin Republic to release Sunday Igboho forthwith. The Federal Government should also pay Igboho the damages awarded him by the court, following the savage attack on his person and property.

“The meeting also called on the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu, even if on political consideration, as it happened in the case of Asari Dokubo, under the then President Olusegun Obasanjo.”

