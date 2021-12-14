Afenifere Seeks Fresh Probe of Bola Ige’s Murder

Pan Yoruba socio political organisation has called for reopening of the investigation into the murder of the former attorney-general and minister of justice, Chief Bola Ige, who was killed by gunmen at his Bodija, Ibadan home on December 23, 2001 , Leadership reports.

The call came on the heels of a fresh narrative by the former interim chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, who alleged that the federal government led by former President Olusegun Obasanjo was complicit in Ige’s murder.

Akande, in his memoirs – My Participations – which was launched in Lagos on Thursday last week revealed that some elements within the Chief Obasanjo led government met and resolved to kill him for selfish political gains

Commenting on the revelations from the book, the acting national leader of the Yoruba socio political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, said that the country needs peace right now, adding that it could cause disharmony.

He said, “All that is involved is to have peace, I know more than the politics they are trying to play with this.”

Also commenting on the new narrative a chieftain of Afenifere , Senator Femi Okurounmu said ,”The case has never been solved, a case like that should not be closed without having a solution, they should be able to find out who killed Bola Ige.

“If the people they initially charged has been set free then, they should continue the investigation, the case must not be closed, the investigation should continue, until they find who killed Bola Ige.

“The investigation must continue until they actually find the killers. It is important that they find the killers,’’ he said.

