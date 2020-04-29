Again, Buhari Appoints Dead Man Into Board of Federal Agency

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a dead former lawmaker from Ebonyi State, Tobias Chukwuemeka Okwuru, to the board of the Federal Character Commission.

The appointment of the late Okwuru alongside 37 others was contained in a letter Buhari sent to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, read out the letter on Tuesday during plenary.

However, Okwuru who once represented Ikwo/Ezza Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, died in February 2020 at the age of 59.

During his lifetime, he served as state auditor of Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Whip of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, before moving to represent his constituency at the National Assembly.

This is not the first time President Buhari will be giving appointment to dead people.

In 2017, the list of appointments into the boards of federal agencies and corporations released was enmeshed in controversy after the names of five persons said to be dead appeared on it.

The dead persons on that list included Senator Francis Okpozo (Delta), Rev. Father Christopher Utau (Benue), DIG Donald Ugbaja (retd), Garba Attahiru (Kaduna) and Umar Dange (Sokoto).