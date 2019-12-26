Again, FG Redeploys 676 Senior Civil Servants

The Federal Government has again ordered the redeployment of 676 top civil servants across ministries, departments and agencies.

The latest redeployment came about the same time that the government redeployed 107 directors, deputy directors and assistant directors at Salary Grade Levels 15 to 17.

Those affected in the latest mass redeployment are government officials at SGLs 07 to 14.

Majority of those redeployed were moved to fill vacancies created in their new stations either because of promotion or retirement of former holders of the positions, while some others were redeployed based on requests or to serve as deputies to some people.

Newsmen sighted a copy of the circular conveying the redeployment on Monday.

The circular was dated December 20, 2019, the same date with the circular announcing the redeployment of 107 top civil servants. It was marked HCSF/CMO/002/S.I/T.3/II/449.

The circular was signed by the Director Overseeing Office of the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, I.A. Mariga, on behalf of the acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Mariga directed that processes of handing and taking over must be concluded not later than Monday, December 30.

The director warned that any disregard for the directive would attract appropriate sanctions.

The circular read, “I am directed to convey the approval of the acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation for the deployment of officers at SGLs 07 to 14 under the pool of the OHCSF.

“All handing and taking over processes should be completed on or before Monday, December 30.

“Any disregard of this deployment shall be treated in accordance with the provisions of PSR 030301(b).”

Those affected in the redeployment include 200 administrative officers, 150 professional officers, 269 executive officers and 57 confidential secretaries.

The breakdown of affected administrative officers are SGL 14- 27; SGL 13 -23; SGL 12- 31; SGL 10- 65; SGL 09- 42 and SGL 08-12.

For professional officers, the breakdown are SGL 14- 27; SGL 13 -20; SGL 12- 29; SGL 10- 30; SGL 09- 31; SGL 08-6 and SGL 7 -7.

For executive officers, those affected include SGL 14- 58; SGL 13 -38; SGL 12- 50; SGL 10- 52; SGL 09- 31; SGL 08-27 and SGL 7- 13.

For confidential secretaries, they include SGL 14- 11; SGL 13 -9; SGL 12- 16; SGL 10- 6; SGL 09- 10 and SGL 08-5.

Copies of the circular announcing the redeployment were addressed to some top government’s officials including the Chief of Staff to the President, the Deputy Chief of Staff to President, ministers, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, permanent secretaries, service chiefs/Inspector-General of Police, the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; Chairman, Police Service Commission; and the Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau.

In the last redeployment of 107 top government officials, those affected included newly promoted and existing directorate level officers.

The officials belong to two categories of professional and administration.

In the administration category, 32 directors (SGL 17); deputy directors (SGL 16); and assistant directors (SGL 15) were affected.

The professional category had four directors, 11 deputy directors and eight assistant directors.

Recall that the Federal Government had last Wednesday announced the redeployment of 10 federal permanent secretaries and the deployment of the nine new ones.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2019 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.