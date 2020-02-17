Agba Jalingo Released From Detention
Journalist and publisher of Cross River Watch, Agba Jalingo, has finally been released from detention after perfecting his bail condition on Monday.
Jalingo was arrested on the orders of Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, after he raised questions on the whereabouts of N500m meant for the establishment of Cross River Microfinance Bank. He was then charged with terrorism and treason.
He was detained for over 170 days.
More to come…
