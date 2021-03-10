AGF Office Not Investigating Tinubu, Says Malami

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation is not investigating All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu, the AGF, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said.

Malami said this during an interview with Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Tuesday.

The AGF, however, said he could not say if the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission or the Code of Conduct Bureau were investigating Tinubu since the two agencies had statutory powers to commence probes and prosecute people.

Responding to a question, he said, “The Office of the AGF, as you rightly know, has not taken any decision, has not filed or institute any action before any court in the land relating to Bola Ahmed Tinubu. But then, within the context of the law as you rightly know, the EFCC and the Code of Conduct are all statutory bodies vested with statutory powers to act within the context of the law establishing them. So, I am not in a position to give you a precise answer.

“The Office of the AGF and its arm, which is the Director of Public Prosecutions, has not initiated any proceedings and no investigation has been instituted at its instance by any agency of government be it EFCC or the Code of Conduct Bureau.”

The EFCC had in November 2020 written a letter to the CCB requesting copies of Tinubu’s asset declaration form.

