Air Force Redeploys 76 Senior Officers in Shakeup

The Nigerian Air Force on Wednesday announced the redeployment of 36 Air Vice Marshals and 40 Air Commodores, including branch chiefs, air officers commanding and commandants of tri-service institutions.

The air force, in a statement released by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the redeployment followed the promotion of some senior officers to the next ranks, as well as the retirement of some senior officers.

The NAF noted that the redeployment was aimed at re-invigorating operational efficiency and enhancing service delivery.

The NAF spokesman said, “Branch chiefs affected by the redeployment include AVM Oladayo Amao, the former Chief of Training and Operations, who has now been appointed as the Chief of Policy and Plans, while AVM James Gwani, has been appointed as the new CTOP.

“In addition, AVM Musibau Olatunji has been appointed as the new Chief of Aircraft Engineering, while AVM Mohammed Idris has been appointed as the Chief of Administration. Also redeployed are AVM Abubakar Liman, the erstwhile Commandant of the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Lagos State,who has now been appointed as Commandant Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna State.

“Also, AVM Kingsley Lar has been appointed as the Commandant of AFRC, Oshodi, Lagos State, while AVM Abdulganiyu Olabisi, the former AOC Logistics Command is now the Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna State.”

