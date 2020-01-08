Air-France

Air France Suspends Flying Through Iran, Iraq Airspace

Air France said Wednesday it has suspended until further notice flying through Iranian and Iraqi airspace after Iran fired ballistic missiles against bases housing US troops in Iraq.

“As a precautionary measure and following news of air strikes underway, Air France has decided to suspend until further notice all flights through Iranian and Iraqi airspace,” an Air France spokesman told AFP.

Details later…

_____

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
NewsPicturesWorld
Tagged
Air FranceIranIraq

