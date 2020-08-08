Aisha Buhari Hospitalised in Dubai for Neck Pain

Aisha, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been hospitalised in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for treatment of a persistent neck pain.

She was flown to Dubai eight days ago.

According to reports, the First Lady had been complaining of neck pain for several weeks and decided to seek help abroad following the ineffectiveness of drugs prescribed by her Nigerian doctors.

“The neck pain deteriorated shortly after she returned to Abuja from a trip to Lagos in July after visiting Florence, the widow of former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, who died of COVID-19 complications on June 25.

“She first experienced the health challenge during the 2019 Presidential election campaign and she sought treatment abroad afterwards. However, recently the pain returned and was even worse than the first time. So, she was flown out last week. It was indeed a medical emergency,” Thisday quoted a source as saying.

However, Aisha Buhari’s Media aide, Aliyu Abdullah, said he was not aware of his principal’s trip to Dubai.

Abdullah said: “I have not been to the Villa for the last two weeks so I cannot say for sure if she is in the country or not. However, I can categorically tell you that there is no emergency.”

The President’s wife also travelled out of the country for several weeks last year to treat an undisclosed ailment.

