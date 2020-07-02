Aisha copy

Aisha Buhari Pledges Support to Families of Fallen Heroes

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has pledged her continued support to widows of late Nigerian soldiers to enable them to become economically self-reliant.

She made the pledge on Wednesday in Abuja during the graduation of 50 beneficiaries of Nigerian Army Widows Empowerment Scheme.

The three-month training programme was organised by the Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Future Assured programme of the first lady.

The first lady who was represented by Mrs Grace Chamah, wife of former Military Administrator of Katsina State, said the gesture was aimed at reducing the hardship faced by the widows.

She also called on wealthy individuals to provide support to the families of the fallen heroes.

 

 

