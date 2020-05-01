AIT Founder Dokpesi, 7 Family Members Test Positive for Coronavirus

Share Pin 0 Shares

The founder of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and his daughter-in law along with six members of his family have tested positive for Coronavirus.

This is coming three days after his son and Chairman of the board of the company, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr also tested positive for the virus.

A test conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the Dokpesi family came out positive for eight members of the family.

High Chief Dokpesi and the affected family members have been evacuated by the NCDC, to the isolation centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada where his son is already receiving treatment.

Confirming the report, the Management of

Daar Communications plc in a press statement released Friday, titled: ‘The COVID 19 Test in our Organization`s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja’, said:

“Following the test that was carried out on our Chairman- Chief Raymond Dokpesi Jnr on Thursday April 23, 2020 by the NCDC which eventually proved positive and his subsequent admission into the isolation centre on Friday April 24, 2020; we wish to state that in conformity with the Federal Government protocol on the COVID 19 administration and management, his entire household and those that had contacts with him were subsequently subjected to the test and with so much emotional pains, we hereby announce that the under listed have equally been confirmed positive:

1) High chief Aleogho Dokpesi ( His Father/ Founder DAAR Communications PLC)

2) Our chairman’s wife

3) His 3 Children

4) some Relatives

A total of 8

“They are all presently on their way to the Federal Government isolation centre at Gwagwalada in Abuja.

“The Board, Management and the entire staff wish them their prayers and the grace of the good Lord for speedy recovery from the COVID 19 pandemic.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.