Ajimobi To Be Buried On Sunday

The burial of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state, will take place on Sunday.

Ajimobi died of COVID-19 complications in Lagos on Thursday.

The burial was initially scheduled to hold on Friday, but according to Bolaji Tunji, special assistant on media to the governor, the event was postponed following consultations with the governments of Lagos and Oyo.

In a statement on Friday, Tunji said the burial will be held in line with the existing protocol issued by the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19.

“In close consultation with the governments of Lagos and Oyo States, the date for the burial ceremony has been announced. Barring any changes, his body will be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke Ado, Ibadan at 12noon on Sunday, the 28th of June, 2020, after the traditional Muslim prayers,” the statement read.

“To ensure that strict COVID-19 protocols are adhered to and in light of the current circumstances of our national health challenges, the family appeals to the public to observe strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their participation.

“Furthermore, details of the live media coverage of the funeral ceremony will be made public by tomorrow.

“In the near future, details of a larger funeral gathering will be announced where a lot more of his well wishers will have the opportunity to pay him their respect.”

Ajimobi was governor of Oyo from 2011 till 2019, when he completed his second term in office.

He won his first term as governor on the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and secured a second term victory as a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He broke a 39-year record in the history of the state by being the first governor to secure a second term in office.

