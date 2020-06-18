Ajimobi’s Family Debunks Death Rumours as ex-Senator Battles to Stay Alive
Contrary to social media reports on Thursday, a former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, is not dead.
He however has reportedly slipped into coma as a result of Coronavirus complications.
Ajimobi has been in Intensive Care Unit at First Cardiology Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos, since he was rushed to the place few weeks ago after it emerged he had the virus.
The former senator and ex-governor first slipped into coma on June 8 but was revived and stabilised by doctors until Thursday when he again went totally unconscious.
A family source on Thursday night, said, “Ajimobi is alive. He only slipped into coma. We are praying to God for his revival.”
Bolaji Tunji, media aide to the former governor, in social media posts also confirmed that Ajimobi was alive, urging Nigerians to pray for his recovery.
