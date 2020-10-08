Akeredolu a Good Brand, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday urged the electorate to vote for Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) who is seeking re-election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s poll.

He said the governor deserved a second term, owing to what he described as his indigenous approach to governance and performance within the limit of available resources.

President Buhari reiterated his commitment to a credible election and to play by the rules.

As political parties rounded off their campaigns on Wednesday, Police Inspector-General Mohammed Adamu warned candidates and their followers against thurggery, violence and utterances that are inimical to a peaceful exercise.

At the APC rally in Akure were 17 governors of APC including: Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi), Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe ), Mohammed Baduru (Jigawa), Abdullahi Gaduje (Kano), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Nasir El-rufai (Kaduna), Sanni Bello (Niger), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Babagana Zulum (Norno).

Also at the rally were Petroleum Resources Minister Chief Timipre Sylva, Federal and state legislators, and other top party chieftains.

President Buhari in a video message to party supporters at the final rally of the APC in Akure, the state capital, said all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure peaceful, transparent and credible election.

He assured the electorate of adequate security to forestall any breach of the peace by unscrupulous elements.

Urging the electorate to turn out en masse to vote on Saturday without fear of molestation, President Buhari expressed confidence that the party supporters would vote in accordance with the laws guiding the electoral process.

He said: ‘’I have no doubt that our candidate is a good brand for the APC to market. I am particularly delighted by his ingenious approach to governance.

‘’His performance within the limits of available resources is endearing, just as he has taken the state to an enviable level and on the path of prosperity.

‘’Having had the privilege of commissioning some of his projects, which I consider enduring legacies, I join you here today to declare that Governor Akeredolu deserves to be re-elected to consolidate the good work he commenced in his first term.

‘’I am not just proud of his achievements; I am confident he will enjoy the mandate of the good people of Ondo State for the second term.

‘’I have taken a special interest, not necessarily because my party is involved but because my focus and attention have been to ensure that we maximize every given opportunity to raise the bar in our collective desire to deepen democracy.’’

President Buhari who commended the party’s national and zonal leadership for upholding internal democracy and ensuring a hitch-free party primary congratulated the APC family in Ondo State for uncommon display of brotherliness, candour and doggedness.

“President Buhari also assured the electorate in Ondo of the provision of adequate security to forestall any breach of the peace by unscrupulous elements.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.