Akeredolu to Igboho: Yoruba Nation Agitators on their Own

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, says he does not believe in any entity aside from the Nigerian State.

The governor also specifically said he does not support agitation by secessionists for Yoruba Nation in the South-West region.

Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, was reacting to a statement made at a rally in Akure on Saturday by Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho.

Igboho had said, “The governor is aware of these things we are doing, we have his support. We are no more under the Fulani. All we want is Yoruba Nation.”

But reacting in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Sunday, Akeredolu said Igboho and other secessionist agitators were on their own.

The statement was titled, ‘Yoruba Nation Agitators On Their Own – Akeredolu’. It read, “It has come to the knowledge of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, that some group of persons who held a rally under the cover of what they term ‘secessionist agitations’ in Akure, on Saturday, May 22, 2021, erroneously claimed to have had his support for the rally.

“Governor Akeredolu wishes to state clearly that while he acknowledges the right of individuals and groups to hold peaceful rallies, it must not be misconstrued to mean support for secessionist agenda and or balkanization of the nation. Far from it.

“Unequivocally, the Governor’s opinion on the Akure rally or any other of its ilk, is only to the effect that he is not opposed to any civil protest which is not in breach of the extant laws of the Nation. He neither believes, nor supports the quest for the Yoruba Nation outside of Nigeria in the manner canvassed. Governor Akeredolu stands by a virile, united and indivisible Nigeria as demanded by the Southern Governors’ Forum.

“Therefore, the vigour, zeal, leadership and candour displayed by Governor Akeredolu for a just and fair Nigeria is altruistic, and borne out of patriotism for the Nation as well as love for his people, the Yoruba ethnic nationality.

“It is important, therefore, to state without any equivocation that the Yoruba Nation secessionist promoters do not enjoy any lending hand in Governor Akeredolu.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.