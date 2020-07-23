Akpabio Makes U-Turn, Recants NDDC Contract Allegation Against Federal Lawmakers

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has written to the House of Representatives recanting his earlier assertion that members of the National Assembly are major beneficiaries of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contracts.

The letter which was read by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, at plenary, was submitted to him soon after he disclosed that the House would be taking legal action against him for defamation.

Akpabio, had on Monday while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC investigating financial malfeasance in the Commission, insisted that 60 percent of NDDC contracts were awarded to federal legislators.

However, in the letter, he said the 60 percent he was talking about was as to “the nature of projects” in NDDC, not 60 percent as to contracts awarded to lawmakers.

He appealed to the Speaker to pass the message to the lawmakers who probably misunderstood his assertions.

More to come…

