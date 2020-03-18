Alaafin Urges Buhari, Governors to Accommodate Criticisms

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the state governors and other leaders in the country to accommodate criticisms in order to allow democracy to succeed in Nigeria.

The Alaafin made the call yesterday when he received members of the Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) that paid him a courtesy visit.

According to him, “our leaders, either political or traditional must be able to take criticism if we really want good democracy in Nigeria. When people criticise me, I will sit down and think if what they are criticising me for is true or false, and I adjust.”

The royal father lauded the contributions of journalists in the development of the nation despite the danger attached to their job. “I have also benefited and made a name through the media. I am aware of what journalists face during the course of their duty. For instance, many journalists have been castigated and even detained,” he said.

Speaking during the courtesy visit, the Chairman of Oyo State Council of NUJ, Mr. Ademola Babalola, said the purpose of the courtesy call was to appreciate Alaafin for his support and to receive a royal blessing for the programs lined up to mark the first 100 day in office of the council.

“Many journalists in Oyo State have passed through this palace in one time or the other for one story or research. Your fatherly disposition toward journalists over the decades is much appreciated. We were elected in December 18, 2019, and we will be celebrating our 100 days in office in the next 10 days. We, therefore, thank the Alaafin for providing the kind of good leadership that Nigeria needed, particularly for the Yoruba nation,” he said.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.