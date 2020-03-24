AMVCAS

ALERT | AMVCAs Participants May Have Been Exposed to Coronavirus – LASG

Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner of Health, on Tuesday disclosed that those who attended the African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held at Eko Hotels, Lagos, on March 14 may have been exposed to coronavirus infection.

The commissioner said this in a tweet;

“I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at @EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection,” he tweeted.

Shortly after the awards, there were social media reports that a guest opened up that he had symptoms of COVID-19.

The individual, who was said to have refused to alert health authorities in Nigeria, reportedly said he would preferred to be treated in the UK, where he is based.

He later turned himself in and was examined, according to reports.

Many Nollywood stars and entertainers attended the 7th edition of the awards.

AMVCA is an annual award event presented by Multichoice, recognising outstanding achievement in television and film.

More to come…

_____

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

