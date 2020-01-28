gianna-bryant-and-her-father-former-nba-player-kobe-bryant-news-photo-1580072384

All Nine Bodies Recovered From Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

The bodies of all nine people aboard the helicopter that crashed near Los Angeles killing NBA legend Kobe Bryant have been recovered, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.

Three bodies were retrieved from the wreckage by a special response team Sunday, and the remaining six on Monday, it said.

The remains were “removed from the crash site and transported to the department’s forensic science center,” the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said in a statement.

Investigators are examining the bodies and working to identify the individual remains.

