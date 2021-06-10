All Social Media Platforms, Others Must Be Registered in Nigeria – FG

The Federal Government has said all social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook, and others must register in the country.

This according to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed is part of the move to regulate the social media platforms.

Mr Mohammed said this on Wednesday in Abuja while briefing journalists after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

“What we are saying is that all platforms, you must register in Nigeria. You must be a corporate entity before you can do business in Nigeria.

“Whether it is Netflix, Iroko, or Facebook…they are all doing business in Nigeria, making money and they are not paying taxes. This is in addition to being able to regulate them. They are making billions of naira out of this country and they are not paying tax. That can’t be allowed to go on,” the Minister said.

He also listed the conditions for the platforms to be registered.

“Our conditions are layout – To do business in Nigeria they must register as Nigerian companies.

“They must be licensed and they will have to refrain from using the platform for activities that are inimical to the growth of Nigeria.”



