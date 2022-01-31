Alleged Defamation: JAMB Spokesman Sues Human Rights Radio, Demands N6bn

The head, media and public relations of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Dr. Fabian Benjamin, has dragged Mr Ahmed Isah of Human Rights Radio (2nd Defendant) to court over what he called injurious broadcast, false allegations and innuendos, which amounted to defamation of the his character.

Also joined in the suit as 1st Defendant is Premier Broadcasting Ltd (owners of Human Rights Radio) of Plot 1184, Kaura District, besides Games Village, Abuja.

In Suit No: CV/3211/2021 filed by the claimant’s lawyer, Chris Alashi, before an FCT High Court, sitting at Gwagwalada and presided over by Justice A.O. Ebong, Dr. Benjamin is claiming N6billion as compensation for general damages for the deliberate, libellous and malicious public broadcast by the 1st Defendant and anchored by the 2nd Defendant, Mr Ahmed Isah.

The claimant averred that on “16th April, 2021, between 7:30 am and 10am, the 2nd Defendant, while on air on Human Rights Radio and Television (Brekete Programme), put a call to him via his Mobile No. 080xxxxxxx from the 2nd Defendant’s Mobile No. 08037888880, during which the latter maliciously defamed the claimant by impugning, maligning and discrediting his integrity and reputation as the PRO of JAMB and an academic.”

In particular, the claimant alleged that the 2nd Defendant, while on air, accused him of forging his Ph.D certificate as well as being insane, incompetent, unscrupulous, sadistic person of questionable character.

The claimant also accused the 2nd Defendant of saying his (claimant’s) bad behaviour and arrogance were hereditary, were acquired from his parents; that there is no solution to it; and that the claimant’s parents are also arrogant and damnable.

Hearing of the matter has been fixed for February 14, 2022.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.