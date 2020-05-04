Alleged Fraud: Court Grants Turaki Bail, Fixes June For Trial

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki, who is facing fraud charges.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order on Monday during the arraignment of the former minister and three others.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed 16 counts of unlawful and criminal misappropriation of funds against Turaki, his aide, and two companies.

Other defendants in the charges include one Sampson Okpetu who served as Turaki’s special assistant, as well as Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited which allegedly belong to Okpetu.

When the counts were read to him, the former minister pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Okpetu also pleaded not guilty to the fraud charges levelled against him by the Federal Government.

Thereafter, the presiding judge granted bail to the former minister in self-recognisance.

He also fixed June 22, 23, 24, and 25, 2020 for the commencement of the trial.

Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs from 2013 to 2015.

He also served as the Supervising Minister of Labour under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.