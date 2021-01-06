Alleged Molestation: Police Commence Investigation Into Case Involving Deeper Life School Pupil

The police in Akwa Ibom State has commenced an investigation into the case of alleged sexual molestation and maltreatment of a JSS1 student of Deeper Life High School, Idoro, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to a statement signed on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Odiko MacDon, the investigation follows a petition received by Mrs Deborah Archibong, mother of the victim.

The police spokesperson added that the Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, has ordered an investigation into the matter and the investigation has commenced immediately.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command is in receipt of a petition by one Mrs Deborah Archibong, aged 41yrs, mother of one Don-Davis Iniobong Archibong ‘m’, aged 11yrs, a student of Deeper Life High School, Idoro Road, Uyo, wherein she alleged that her son, Master Don-Davis Iniobong was inhumanly treated, sexually molested and suffered starvation, against one Mrs Ndidi Solomon, aged 45yrs and three (3) others”.

”The Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, has ordered a discreet investigation into the matter and the said investigation has commenced immediately”.

”The CP, while enjoining all parties involved to exercise restraint pending the outcome of the investigation, has assured the good people of Akwa Ibom State that no stone will be left unturned in unraveling the truth and that the outcome of the investigation will be made known to the general public”.

