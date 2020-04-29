Abdulrasheed-Maina

Alleged Money Laundering: Court Dismisses Maina’s Application for Bail Variation

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the bail variation filed by the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Justice Okon Abang on Wednesday dismissed the application at the court following his failure to meet the bail condition.

Mr. Maina who is standing trial for alleged money laundering had approached the court with an application seeking the bail condition granted to him in January 2020, asking him to provide a serving Senator or a member of the House of Representatives as a surety.

_____

