Alleged N1.3 Billion Fraud: EFCC Detains VON Boss, Osita Okechukwu
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday detained the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu.
Okechukwu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, was reportedly detained over a case of conspiracy, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of ₦1.3 billion.
The VON D-G was said to have arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja at about 1.30 pm on Saturday to honour an invitation.
He was still with operatives of the agency as of the time of filing this report.
The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the invitation of the VON chief executive but declined to provide further details.
