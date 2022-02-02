Ambode Comes Out of ‘Retirement’, Urges Youths to Prepare for 2023

The immediate past governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday urged the youth in Nigeria to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) and prepare for the upcoming general election. Ambode appreciated the people of Lagos for “overwhelmingly” endorsing his contributions to the development of the state, saying with the youth fully aware of the enormous power they wield, things can only get better for the people of the state.

According to the 58-year-old All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, in messages relayed on his Twitter and Facebook accounts, the power to determine the future rests squarely in the hands of young people.

Ambode stated, “After all we have been through, God has been faithful. Thank you for the overwhelming endorsement of our modest contributions to the growth of Lagos.

“It can only get better for Lagos, and, indeed, Nigeria. The youths are coming. The power is in their hands. Go and get your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready. Your future is NOW!”

The former Lagos governor has been very reticent since he left government in 2019 after he failed to get the APC’s ticket for re-election. He has rarely made public statements and is seldom seen at political events.

Ambode served as governor of Lagos State from 2015 to 2019 and lost his re-election to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, becoming the first governor since 1999 to occupy office for just a single term in the state.

Ambode succeeded the current Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who was Lagos governor between 2007 and 2015, while Bola Tinubu was governor from 1999 to 2007.

He fell out with Tinubu, his alleged godfather at the time, a development that cost him the party’s ticket. Although he has not indicated his interest to run in 2023, Ambode is still constitutionally allowed another term of four years.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.