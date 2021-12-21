Amid Pregnancy Rumors, Aisha Buhari Orders Staff to Proceed on Indefinite Leave

Wife of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari has ordered all her staff to proceed on leave until further notice.

This was contained in a short terse statement posted on Aisha Buhari’s official Instagram handle (@aishambuhari), signed by Dr. Mohammed Kamal, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Office of the First Lady on Health and Development Partners.

Kamal stated that official engagements and work will continue virtually.

“This serves to inform all staff that the office of the First Lady will be closed for the upcoming festive period of Christmas and New Year

“To this end, all staff are requested to proceed on leave, until further notice.

“Please note that official engagements and work can also continue virtually as it was done previously”.

The development comes amid photos of Aisha which have been in circulation on social media insinuating that she may be heavy with child.

Haruna, Aisha’s spokesperson, in a chat with BBC Pidgin, said: “I can assure you 100 per cent that our first lady is perfectly okay.

“She is neither sick nor pregnant as some reports claim.

“Some of these reports are from mischief-makers who don’t mean well.

“You know, nowadays, people can tamper with photos.”

