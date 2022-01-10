Amid Worsening Insecurity, CDS Says Current Situation Better Than the Past

Amid worsening insecurity in the country, Nigeria’s Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has said the current situation of things cannot be compared to the past.

Irabor, who stated this during a church service to mark this years’ Armed Forces Remembrance Day, said the security threats facing the country would soon become history.

He said, “I would like to specially commend members of the armed forces, especially the veterans who laid the foundation on which we are building upon to bring peace and security to every part of the country.

“There are challenges but the challenges are not as much as where we started from. That gives hope for everyone as we go into the year.

“There is ample opportunity to escalate the actions that brought the peace that we now enjoy and also to take it to another level where there would be no need for anyone to live in fear in any part of the country.”

In his goodwill message, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, noted that the Celebration is organised annually in recognition of fallen heroes; gallant men and women, who paid the supreme price in the defence of peace, unity and prosperity of Nigeria and the world at large.

He reiterated that many of the fallen heroes laid down their lives during the First and Second World Wars, Nigerian Civil War, Peace Support Operations across the globe and various Internal Security Operations, including ongoing fight against insurgency, terrorism, banditry and secession, amongst other threats to national security.

He maintained that their sacrifices will never be forgotten and prayed for the repose of their souls, adding that care for the injured and maimed personnel will remain a cardinal focus under his watch.

