Amnesty to FG: Reverse Unlawful Suspension of Twitter And Suspend Plan to Gag Media

Amnesty International has asked the Federal Government to reverse its decision to suspend the operations of the social media platform, Twitter, in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Amnesty International also urged the Federal Government to suspend plans to gag the media.

The Federal Government had on Friday said it has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement issued by his office in Abuja.

The statement, signed by Ministry spokesperson, Segun Adeyemi, cited the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

According to the statement, the Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria.

