Amotekun Intercepts Truckload Of Armed Fulani Herdsmen In Ibadan

Men of Oyo State Security Network Agency known as Amotekun have intercepted a truck loaded with no fewer than 80 men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at the Iwo Road area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The men, who were loaded in a truck were reportedly stopped by the Amotekun corps and a quick search revealed some bows, arrows and daggers in the the vehicle.

Upon interrogation, the men were reported to have told the Amotekun operatives that they were going to Lagos and Ogun States.

The search was said to have attracted residents who trooped to the scene, but to avoid crisis, the security agents were said to have led the truck and its occupants to the police station at Testing Ground area in Iwo Road.

They were said to have been handed over to the police at the station for further interrogation and search. The Commandant of Amotekun in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd.), confirmed the incident.

He said, “We arrested about 80 men in a truck. We found some bows and arrows and knifes in the truck. They also had some cows and motorcycles there.

“We couldn’t carry out a thorough search because we had started started attracting attention so we moved them to the police station nearby.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, through a telephone interview also confirmed the incident.

He said, “Some persons were intercepted and they were taken to Agodi Police Station where they were profiled. They said they were coming from Wudil in Kano and were going to Lagos and some to Ogun State. They said they were taking the cows to the abattoir in Agege, Lagos.

“We didn’t find anything incriminating on them. They were released and escorted to the Toll Gate area on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. They are no longer in Oyo State territory.”

