Anambra Airport: Group Slams Air Peace Over Sales of “Fradulent” Tickets

As controversies continue to trail the commissioning of the Anambra International Passenger and Cargo Airport, Umueri, a group under the auspices of Coalition for True Democracy (CTD) has described the process as shambolic.

In a statement on Sunday in Awka, Anambra state, the coordinator of the group, Mr. Samuel Okolo said Aviation business is not like any other transport business where things are hurriedly put together to score political point.

“Aviation and airport operations are safety operations that are regulated (beyond Nigeria) by ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation), so NCAA (Nigeria Civil Aviation Organisation) itself is overseen and certified by ICAO”.

“Anambra people should genuinely be worried about aviation safety and must not be tainted by political colouration’.

According to Okolo, more facts are emerging on the role played by Air Peace Chief Executive, Onyema Allen in the controversy surroundings the Anambra airport

“Who said an airport project is not laudable?, but the question is how genuine is the project and should aviation process be treated with emotions or politics? Lives are involved”.

Okolo said the airport is not ready, saying that what it has at the moment is a runway and a makeshift terminal. “They still have not concluded with NAMA on the training and deployment of Air Traffic Controllers”

“Even when the aviation regulatory authority, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), failed to approve the take-off of two commercial flights that were billed to land at the airport from Lagos and Abuja respectively for obvious reasons, It is unfair that Obiano and Air peace continue to give the impression that all is well.

The group said it has facts to prove that the Air Peace boss connived with Anambra state government to defraud the people in the project.

Recall that Air peace recently put out an advert of ticketing detailing Abuja to Anambra from 29th – 31st October at the cost of N27500 and many Nigerians were deceived into paying and booking online and 24hrs later the management cancelled the ticketing without recourse for those who have Successfully booked.

The statement described the commissioning of the airport as a fraud against unsuspecting Nigerians and the people of Anambra state.

“No wonder even Soludo was absent at the shambolic commissioning with the commercial flight no where to be found and no notable government, aviation official or Anambrarian attended”.

” Let’s not forget that under the same SPV arrangement, the Anambra Airport City Infrastructure Limited has allocated 75 per cent equity stake to Elite International Investments Limited, 20 per cent to Orient Petroleum Resources Limited and five per cent to the Government of Anambra State.

“This among other facts are what the government of Obiano and APGA are planning to hide from Ndi Anambra making them believe they are doing good for the people of Anambra”.

“Long before now, Obiano having realized that there is no way the APGA can win in free and fair election, has sweep the state’s reserves and use its supplementary budgets over the years to provide slush fund for electoral bribery and enrichment of corrupt APGA leaders.

“The game plan is to actually bring in Soludo to cover the scam tracks of his administration.

“Governor Obiano by now, ought to know that Ndi Anambra have made up their minds to liberate their state by electing the people’s candidate, Sen. Andy Uba”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.